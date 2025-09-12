Thai Embassy warns nationals in Nepal: Stay indoors as curfew is imposed

The situation in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, is becoming increasingly tense as large-scale protests led by Gen Z have erupted in response to the government’s recent social media restrictions. These measures sparked widespread discontent, leading to violent clashes.

In response, the Nepalese government has declared a state of emergency and imposed curfews to control the unrest.

As of September 12, 2025, the Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu issued a statement on its official Facebook page, providing an update on the latest developments in Nepal.