Thai Embassy warns nationals in Nepal: Stay indoors as curfew is imposed

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

The Thai Embassy in Kathmandu urges Thai nationals to remain cautious and avoid travel during certain periods, following recent curfew measures.

The situation in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, is becoming increasingly tense as large-scale protests led by Gen Z have erupted in response to the government’s recent social media restrictions. These measures sparked widespread discontent, leading to violent clashes. 

In response, the Nepalese government has declared a state of emergency and imposed curfews to control the unrest.

As of September 12, 2025, the Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu issued a statement on its official Facebook page, providing an update on the latest developments in Nepal.

Prohibitory Orders and Curfew:

The Nepalese government has enforced a Prohibitory Order, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless necessary, and has also imposed a curfew in the Kathmandu Valley, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur.

The Nepalese authorities have relaxed these measures following the latest security assessments. 

The details are as follows:

Prohibitory Order:

  • September 12, 2025: 6am–11am and 5pm–7pm (for essential travel only)
  • September 12, 2025: 11am–5pm (permission granted for essential activities)

Curfew:

  • September 12, From 7pm to September 13, 6am

Outside Kathmandu Valley:

  • Security measures will be determined by the respective district security committees.
  • Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) remains operational as usual, with airlines resuming services.
  • Thai nationals with upcoming travel plans are advised to contact their airlines to confirm flight details and ensure their travel documents are ready before heading to the airport.
  • Thai nationals are also urged to avoid leaving their homes during the restricted hours and to follow updates from both the Nepalese authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy closely.


 

