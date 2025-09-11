Thai embassy advises nationals in Nepal to follow new curfew and prohibitory orders

The prohibitory order, which prevents people from leaving their homes without valid reasons, is in effect from 10am to 5pm on September 11. The periods during which people are allowed to move for essential tasks are between 6am to 10am and 5pm to 7pm.
A curfew will be enforced from 7pm on September 11 until 6am on September 12. For areas outside the Kathmandu Valley, security measures will be enforced according to the directives of each region's security committee.
In addition, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has resumed operations following the announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
Airlines have begun regular flights once again, so Thai nationals with upcoming travel plans are urged to contact their airlines to confirm flight schedules and ensure they have the necessary travel documents ready before heading to the airport.
The embassy advises all Thai nationals to avoid unnecessary travel during the curfew hours and stay updated on the situation through official sources from both the Nepalese authorities and the Thai embassy.