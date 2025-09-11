Thai embassy advises nationals in Nepal to follow new curfew and prohibitory orders

The prohibitory order, which prevents people from leaving their homes without valid reasons, is in effect from 10am to 5pm on September 11. The periods during which people are allowed to move for essential tasks are between 6am to 10am and 5pm to 7pm.

A curfew will be enforced from 7pm on September 11 until 6am on September 12. For areas outside the Kathmandu Valley, security measures will be enforced according to the directives of each region's security committee.