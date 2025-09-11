Hilton Kathmandu burned down in protests, symbolising Nepal’s fractured hopes

The Hilton Kathmandu, once a symbol of progress and recovery following Nepal’s devastating earthquake, has been reduced to rubble following violent protests by a group calling itself “Gen Z” in the capital, Kathmandu.
Stemmed from social media ban last week, the protests escalated quickly, resulting in tragic loss of life and the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Multiple government buildings were set on fire, including private sector properties, and looting occurred in various shopping centres.
In response to the escalating violence, a curfew has been imposed in Kathmandu to quell the unrest. The destruction of the five-star Hilton hotel, worth over 2.8 billion baht, represents not just physical loss, but a stark reminder of the country’s deepening social divisions.
Built to withstand seismic activity, the Hilton Kathmandu featured state-of-the-art earthquake-resistant infrastructure, including shear walls and vibration-damping systems. The hotel’s structure was designed to provide resilience against earthquakes, but it was ultimately consumed by flames, leaving only a burnt shell.
Inside, the Hilton offered world-class hospitality, with a lobby, banquet hall, and meeting rooms on the lower floors, while upper-level rooms provided stunning views of the valley and surrounding mountains.
The hotel also featured five restaurants, a spa, a gym, and event facilities. The Orion rooftop bar celebrated Nepal’s heritage with wood carvings and Mandala-inspired art, while the bar’s skylight reflected the Himalayan night sky. Guests enjoyed an infinity pool and all-day dining with panoramic views of Kathmandu and distant snow-capped peaks.
The destruction of the hotel not only represents a significant physical loss but also underscores the fragility of progress in a nation grappling with a divide between hope and despair. The hotel’s image, once a symbol of resilience, now stands tarnished, with shattered windows, burnt fronts, and widespread destruction.