Hilton Kathmandu burned down in protests, symbolising Nepal’s fractured hopes

The Hilton Kathmandu, once a symbol of progress and recovery following Nepal’s devastating earthquake, has been reduced to rubble following violent protests by a group calling itself “Gen Z” in the capital, Kathmandu.

Stemmed from social media ban last week, the protests escalated quickly, resulting in tragic loss of life and the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Multiple government buildings were set on fire, including private sector properties, and looting occurred in various shopping centres.

In response to the escalating violence, a curfew has been imposed in Kathmandu to quell the unrest. The destruction of the five-star Hilton hotel, worth over 2.8 billion baht, represents not just physical loss, but a stark reminder of the country’s deepening social divisions.