Young anti-corruption protesters oust Nepal PM Oli

The outrage was sparked by a social media ban, which Oli's government lifted after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to storm parliament, and 100 people were injured, alongside the 19 dead.

But there was no let-up in the protests on Tuesday, which plunged Nepal into fresh political uncertainty.

The unrest is the worst in decades in the poor Himalayan country, which is wedged between India and China and has struggled with political and economic instability since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

Young Nepalis have for years been frustrated at the lack of jobs, and millions have gone to work in the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia, mainly on construction sites, from where they send money home.

"In view of the adverse situation in the country, I have resigned effective today to facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution," Oli said in his resignation letter to President Ramchandra Paudel.