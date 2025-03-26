Nepalese PM to make first official visit to Thailand, says govt

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will officially visit Thailand for the first time in over 60 years of diplomatic relations, government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab said on Wednesday.
According to him, the Nepalese Prime Minister and his spouse’s official visit will take place from April 1-5, upon the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
It will be the first official visit by a Nepalese Prime Minister since Thailand and Nepal established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1959, he said.
Jirayu outlined that Paetongtarn and other ministers will welcome the Nepalese Prime Minister during the official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Bangkok on April 2.
This will include official discussions, a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding and a joint press conference, he explained. Paetongtarn will also host a luncheon in honour of the Nepalese Prime Minister and his spouse, he added.
Jirayu believes that the Nepalese Prime Minister’s official visit to Thailand will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, particularly trade and investment, agriculture, public health, tourism and services.
The official visit will also allow Thailand and Nepal to exchange views on international challenges, especially climate change, and on cooperation under a multilateral framework, he said.
He further added that the Nepalese Prime Minister will attend the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, which will be hosted by Thailand on April 4.