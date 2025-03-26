Nepalese PM to make first official visit to Thailand, says govt

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will officially visit Thailand for the first time in over 60 years of diplomatic relations, government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab said on Wednesday.

According to him, the Nepalese Prime Minister and his spouse’s official visit will take place from April 1-5, upon the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

It will be the first official visit by a Nepalese Prime Minister since Thailand and Nepal established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1959, he said.

