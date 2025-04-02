Thailand and Nepal Forge Closer Ties, Boosting Trade and Buddhist Tourism

Thailand and Nepal have pledged to deepen their bilateral relations, focusing on boosting trade, investment, and Buddhist tourism, during a landmark visit by the Nepalese Prime Minister, the first official visit in 66 years.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed Rt. Hon. Mr. K P Sharma Oli and his spouse at the Government House on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The visit, coinciding with the 66th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, highlighted the strong spiritual and cultural connections, particularly the annual pilgrimage of thousands of Thai Buddhists to Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn praised Nepal’s progress towards developing country status and its economic potential, particularly in hydropower.

