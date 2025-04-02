Thailand and Nepal Forge Closer Ties, Boosting Trade and Buddhist Tourism

Thailand and Nepal have pledged to deepen their bilateral relations, focusing on boosting trade, investment, and Buddhist tourism, during a landmark visit by the Nepalese Prime Minister, the first official visit in 66 years.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed Rt. Hon. Mr. K P Sharma Oli and his spouse at the Government House on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two nations.
The visit, coinciding with the 66th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, highlighted the strong spiritual and cultural connections, particularly the annual pilgrimage of thousands of Thai Buddhists to Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha.
During the meeting, both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn praised Nepal’s progress towards developing country status and its economic potential, particularly in hydropower.
Eight agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, signalling a new phase of collaboration.
Prime Minister Oli conveyed condolences for the recent earthquake in Thailand and emphasised Nepal's desire to enhance cooperation at bilateral and regional levels.
He also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shinawatra to visit Nepal.
Key areas of discussion included:
Bilateral Relations: Both sides agreed to increase high-level exchanges and utilise existing mechanisms, such as the Joint Commission Meeting, to strengthen ties.
Trade and Investment: They committed to increasing trade and investment, particularly in agriculture, herbal processing, medical services, and tourism. Thailand expressed interest in expanding its business presence in Nepal, while Nepal pledged to reduce trade barriers to attract Thai investors.
Agriculture and Technology: Cooperation in agriculture, especially herbal products, was highlighted. Thailand offered to share its expertise in agricultural processing and technology transfer.
Tourism: Both nations recognised the potential for Buddhist tourism and agreed to enhance cooperation in this sector. Nepal also sought to learn from Thailand’s medical tourism expertise.
Development Cooperation: Thailand offered scholarships and training in areas such as hospitality, agriculture, and public health, while Nepal expressed interest in knowledge exchange for human resource development.
Multilateral and Regional Cooperation: Both countries committed to working together in regional and multilateral forums, particularly within the BIMSTEC framework, and addressing climate change.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasised Thailand’s commitment to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial partnership, while Prime Minister Oli highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and knowledge exchange. The visit marks a significant step towards a more robust and collaborative future for Thailand and Nepal.