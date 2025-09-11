Nepal army tightens control of Kathmandu after riots leave over 20 dead

The violence erupted after authorities banned social media last week, sparking anger among young demonstrators who accused the government of corruption and economic mismanagement. Although the ban was later lifted, protests escalated into what has become known as the “Gen Z uprising.”
Protesters, largely from the younger generation, have proposed Sushila Karki, a former Supreme Court chief justice, to serve as interim prime minister.
The unrest has spread across the capital, targeting parliament and several government buildings. The private residence of former prime minister K. P. Sharma Oli was set ablaze, with surrounding vehicles torched and reduced to twisted metal. Fire engines were deployed under military protection to contain the blazes.
Protesters also torched the Hilton Hotel, a newly opened five-star property in Kathmandu, which they believe is partly owned by Oli’s son.
The army warned that it would take “stringent measures” against rioters, stressing that arson, looting, sabotage, and violence would be punished under the law. Kathmandu’s international airport reopened after being shut for more than 24 hours.
Former king Gyanendra of Nepal condemned the use of force against demonstrators, calling it a violation of the country’s social values.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Nepalese citizens to maintain peace, while China expressed hope for a swift return to stability.