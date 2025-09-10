Thai embassy in Nepal suspends operations, warns citizens to stay indoors

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

The Thai Embassy in Kathmandu has issued a warning to all Thai nationals in Nepal, urging them to avoid leaving their residences during the curfew hours. 

The warning comes in light of ongoing protests that have led to a curfew being imposed across several areas, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, since September 9, 2025.

The curfew order prohibits all movement, gatherings, marches, and activities in the designated areas. The embassy has advised all Thai nationals to stay indoors and closely monitor news updates from both the Nepalese authorities and the Thai Embassy.

In addition, the embassy has temporarily suspended its operations, halting all consular services, including visa fee payments, until further notice.

