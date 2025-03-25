Nepal PM Oli seeks deals with Thailand during BIMSTEC summit trip

Nepal and Thailand could sign a slew of agreements around the sixth summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) as part of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s bilateral visit to Thailand.

Besides participating in the summit from April 2 to 4, Prime Minister Oli wants to undertake a bilateral visit to Thailand. According to senior foreign ministry officials, several agreements/memoranda of understanding will be signed between the two countries as well as the private sectors of Nepal and Thailand.

The summit was supposed to be convened in the first week of September last year but had to be postponed due to the government change in Thailand.

There is a possibility of the prime minister’s bilateral visit to Thailand, said Krishna Prasad Dhakal, the foreign ministry spokesperson. Oli will attend the summit, hold bilateral meetings and talks with Bimstec leaders, and have other official engagements in Bangkok.

The lists of bilateral projects for agreement between Nepal and Thailand have yet to be finalised, two senior foreign ministry officials told the Post on condition of anonymity as the two sides are still in the consultation phase.