Nepal’s Gen Z revolution: Historic protests shake the political landscape

Nepal is facing its largest political crisis in two decades as Gen Z, particularly youth groups, have sparked historic protests following the government's order to ban 26 social media platforms in a bid to combat fake news and hate speech.
According to Thansettakij, protesters view the move as a restriction on free speech and dissent, marking the "last straw" after years of frustration with corruption, economic inequality, and political failure.
The protests quickly escalated, with thousands storming parliament buildings, government offices, and the homes of influential politicians. Violent clashes with authorities, using live ammunition, tear gas, and water cannons, have led to at least 30 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.
In response, Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli resigned, and Nepal's military took control, imposing a curfew across Kathmandu.
While the social media ban was a trigger, deeper grievances of economic disparity, particularly the privileged lifestyles of "Nepo Kids" (children of politicians) contrasted with widespread poverty and a 20% unemployment rate, fuel the discontent. Many young Nepalis are forced to emigrate for work, further aggravating frustration.
Nepal has faced political instability since becoming a republic in 2008, with 13 prime ministers in as many years. Oli's resignation has left a political vacuum, and reports suggest that the military is considering former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki as a possible interim leader, aiming to restore order and guide the country out of its crisis.
This eruption of protests in Nepal reflects wider trends across South Asia, with similar uprisings seen in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The political change in Nepal could have significant implications for regional relations, as the country sits between India and China and maintains ties with Pakistan.
Analysts warn that the crisis in Nepal is not just an internal matter, but could have reverberations across South Asia, signalling that the region's younger generation is ready to rise against injustice and the failures of their elites.
If their voices continue to be ignored, Nepal's political crisis could become a crucial test of regional geopolitics and global power dynamics.