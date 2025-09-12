Nepal’s Gen Z revolution: Historic protests shake the political landscape

Nepal is facing its largest political crisis in two decades as Gen Z, particularly youth groups, have sparked historic protests following the government's order to ban 26 social media platforms in a bid to combat fake news and hate speech.

According to Thansettakij, protesters view the move as a restriction on free speech and dissent, marking the "last straw" after years of frustration with corruption, economic inequality, and political failure.

The protests quickly escalated, with thousands storming parliament buildings, government offices, and the homes of influential politicians. Violent clashes with authorities, using live ammunition, tear gas, and water cannons, have led to at least 30 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.

In response, Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli resigned, and Nepal's military took control, imposing a curfew across Kathmandu.