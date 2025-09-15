Social media fuels Nepal’s Gen Z movement to topple government

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the activist collective Hami Nepal (“We Are Nepal”), were coordinated through Discord and Instagram despite a government ban on most social media platforms. Many protesters relied on VPNs to bypass restrictions and join mass rallies.

The movement, founded by 36-year-old former DJ Sudan Gurung, mobilised tens of thousands of young people frustrated with corruption and curbs on online freedoms. Violence erupted when protests escalated into clashes with security forces, leaving at least 72 dead and more than 1,300 injured.

Gurung insisted he had no intention of entering politics, instead positioning himself as the “voice of the nation.” At his first press conference after the government’s collapse, he declared: “Power must remain in the hands of the people, and every corrupt politician will face justice.”