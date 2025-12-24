The ‘Monchhichi Phenomenon’ : How The Mall Group is Rewriting the Retail Playbook



The Power of Emotional ROI

The metrics emerging from the campaign offer a stark look at the power of brand-led experiences. Since launching the collaboration with Sekiguchi, the original creator of Japan’s iconic Monchhichi, The Mall Group has reported a 10-fold increase in foot traffic compared to the period during which previous festive pop-ups during the previous years.

The commercial impact is equally significant:

Sales Growth: Monchhichi-related merchandise has seen a 10-fold growth in sales.

Inventory Velocity: Over 100,000 units of Monchhichi products were sold within the initial phases, with many exclusive items selling out within hours of store opening.

Digital Integration: The campaign’s "Brand Pull" has triggered over a 200% increase in online conversations, turning both avid shoppers and visitors into active experience advocates.



Beyond Department Store Retailer: The Community Connector Model

Perhaps the most innovative aspect of the campaign is its movement outside the department store’s four walls. Through the community activity ‘Monchhichi On Tour’ initiative, the retailer engaged directly with urban communities across Bangkok.

This proactive engagement is proving that a brand can—and should—be a neighbor:

Community Engagement: A Pilates session at Benjakitti Park saw 500 registrations within just three minutes, with over 600 people ultimately attending.

Hyper-Local Presence: The fluffy mascots visited hot spots like the Sukhumvit Creative District and Songwat, bringing gifts and smiles to over 30,000 people during Songwat Week.

Seamless Connection: These activities created a bridge between the urban digital lifestyle and the in-store experience, sparking viral online conversations via LINE OA and AR Filters that generated over one million organic engagements.



Strategic Collaboration as a Growth Engine

At the heart of this success is a shift in strategy. Instead of traditional seasonal discount wars, the retailer leveraged "Culture Collaboration". By securing the first large-scale Monchhichi campaign outside of Japan, The Mall Group successfully tapped into the booming Art Toy and Character Culture—a market that has recently seen its global sales more than double.

The strategy specifically targets collectors through the Thailand Exclusive Thai-Thai Collections. These unique creations, featuring Monchhichi in Muay Thai gear, elephant costumes, and even Thai school uniforms, have blended global soft power with local cultural identity. This has created a unique product scarcity that drives both collectors and tourists back into physical stores for something they truly cannot find anywhere else.



Winning the ‘Retailtainment’ Game

Understanding that today’s consumer—especially the Millennial and Gen Z crowd—doesn't want to be "sold to" but seeks instead to be part of something that resonates with their identity, the Retailtainment approaches banks on a "Value Matching" strategy, thus fueling an emotional economy where the department store reformulates itself through consumer community engagement, offering "firsts" in products, services, and experiences to create a Joyful Gifting Experience unlike anything they’ve experienced. This focus on an "Experiential Phenomenon" features highlights such as the Monchhichi Christmas Town at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi—the first of its kind in Southeast Asia—featuring a 12-meter-tall mascot and an immersive Infinity Mirror Room. These attractions serve as powerful "photographic magnets," attracting everyone from local Gen Z trendsetters to international tourists.



A Roadmap for the Future of Retail

As the campaign continues through January 7, 2026, across its flagship locations—including THE MALL LIFESTORE, EMPORIUM, EMQUARTIER, EMSPHERE, and PARAGON DEPARTMENT STORE—it provides a clear blueprint for the future of the industry. The success of the “THE MALL GROUP x MONCHHICHI THE GREAT NEW YEAR 2026” shows that the physical retail scene is more vibrant than ever when a retailer transforms itself into a platform for creativity and community that fosters emotional connection. For The Mall Group, this campaign isn't just about a successful New Year activity; it's about setting a new global standard and demonstrating the many future possibilities for lifestyle shopping destinations.

For more details and the latest updates, follow the Facebook Page: The Mall Group.

#MonchhichiXTheMallGroup #TheMallLifestore #EMPORIUM #EMQUARTIER #EMSPHERE #PARAGON #DepartmentStore #ShoppingMall #AMessengerOfJoy