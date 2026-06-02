CaF 2026 “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary”

TUESDAY, JUNE 02, 2026
CaF 2026 “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary”

As ASEAN moves towards its 60th anniversary in 2027, C asean is pleased to host the C asean Forum 2026 under the theme “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary” as a key platform for exchanging perspectives and preparing ASEAN for the future.

The forum will bring together honorable speakers from across ASEAN to exchange perspectives and explore practical pathways towards a more resilient and sustainable future for the region.

CaF 2026 “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary”

Event highlights:

  • A keynote address on “ASEAN Milestones and Future Directions,” reflecting on ASEAN’s journey while exploring the region’s future direction amid rapid global change, delivered by Prof. Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai, Chairman of the Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand
  • A panel discussion on “Road to ASEAN’s 60th Anniversary: Ambassadors’ Dialogue for Future Resilience,” featuring exchanges of perspectives on regional cooperation to strengthen ASEAN’s sustainable and resilient future by ambassadors from ASEAN member states, including:
    1. H.E. Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand
    2. H.E. Mrs. Millicent Cruz Paredes, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Thailand
    3. H.E. Ms. Wong Siow Ping Catherine, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Thailand
    4. H.E. Mr. Francisco Tilman Cepeda, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Thailand

The session will be moderated by H.E. Mr. Pisanu Suvanajata, Vice Chairman of C asean.

  • A series of Insight Talks under the theme “Advancing Regional Competitiveness Towards ASEAN at 60,” bringing together business perspectives and real-world experiences to explore strategies for strengthening ASEAN’s competitiveness and future readiness. Key discussion topics include:
    • Digital Trade Ecosystem: Insights from the Field – Lessons learned from real business experiences within ASEAN’s digital trade ecosystem by Ms. Helene Sara Kwek Hong Sin, President, ASEAN CXO Association
    • FMCG Strategic Adaptation to New Consumer Demands – Exploring shifting consumer demands and how FMCG businesses are adapting to evolving consumer expectations, by Ms. Jidanant Tanpithaksidh, Beauty & Wellbeing Marketing Demand Creation Lead - Thailand, Unilever Thailand

CaF 2026 “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary”

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this meaningful dialogue shaping ASEAN’s future growth and resilience together.

Date: Friday, 5 June 2026

Time: 12:30 – 16:30 hrs.

Venue: C asean Auditorium, 10th Floor, CW Tower, Ratchadapisek Road, Bangkok

(Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/u6prBnZMVqkcr3mZ7)

Free Registration: Scan the QR code or click https://forms.gle/samUPT2DuLsYyS5Q6

Remark: All sessions will be conducted in English, with Thai simultaneous interpretation headsets provided.

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