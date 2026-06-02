CaF 2026 “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary”

The forum will bring together honorable speakers from across ASEAN to exchange perspectives and explore practical pathways towards a more resilient and sustainable future for the region.

Event highlights:

A keynote address on “ASEAN Milestones and Future Directions,” reflecting on ASEAN’s journey while exploring the region’s future direction amid rapid global change, delivered by Prof. Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai , Chairman of the Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand

, Chairman of the Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand A panel discussion on “Road to ASEAN’s 60th Anniversary: Ambassadors’ Dialogue for Future Resilience,” featuring exchanges of perspectives on regional cooperation to strengthen ASEAN’s sustainable and resilient future by ambassadors from ASEAN member states, including: H.E. Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand H.E. Mrs. Millicent Cruz Paredes, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Thailand H.E. Ms. Wong Siow Ping Catherine, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Thailand H.E. Mr. Francisco Tilman Cepeda, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Thailand



The session will be moderated by H.E. Mr. Pisanu Suvanajata, Vice Chairman of C asean.