CaF 2026 “Navigating ASEAN’s Future: Gearing Towards the 60th Anniversary”

The forum will bring together honorable speakers from across ASEAN to exchange perspectives and explore practical pathways towards a more resilient and sustainable future for the region.
Event highlights:
The session will be moderated by H.E. Mr. Pisanu Suvanajata, Vice Chairman of C asean.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this meaningful dialogue shaping ASEAN’s future growth and resilience together.
Date: Friday, 5 June 2026
Time: 12:30 – 16:30 hrs.
Venue: C asean Auditorium, 10th Floor, CW Tower, Ratchadapisek Road, Bangkok
(Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/u6prBnZMVqkcr3mZ7)
Free Registration: Scan the QR code or click https://forms.gle/samUPT2DuLsYyS5Q6
Remark: All sessions will be conducted in English, with Thai simultaneous interpretation headsets provided.