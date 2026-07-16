Heavy rain alerts issued for 36 provinces across Thailand

Heavy rain is expected in parts of northern, northeastern and eastern Thailand, while Bangkok and neighbouring provinces face thunderstorms across 60% of the area, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department warned residents in upper Thailand to remain alert for heavy and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.

The unsettled conditions are being driven by a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam. Rainfall in the South is expected to ease.

Heavy rain is possible in 36 provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun in the North.

In the Northeast, affected areas include Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Rain is also expected across parts of the Central region, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon, as well as Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Eastern provinces likely to be affected include Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.

In the South, rain is expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.