Heavy rain forecast across four regions, thundershowers to cover 60% of Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of isolated heavy rain across four regions over the next 24 hours, with residents in vulnerable areas advised to prepare for flash floods, run-off and overflowing waterways.

In its forecast issued at 5pm on Wednesday (July 15), the department said a moderate southwest monsoon was prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covered upper Vietnam.

The conditions will bring heavy rain to parts of the North, Northeast, East and southern west coast. People living near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas should remain alert to hazards caused by heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.

The regional forecast is valid from 6pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday (July 16).