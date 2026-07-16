Messi’s late double assist fires Argentina past England and into World Cup final

The defending champions were not finished.

In the second minute of added time, Alexis Mac Allister’s shot struck the post and Messi reacted first to recover the ball. The captain drove towards the right byline and delivered a precise cross for Martínez, an 81st-minute substitute, to head home the winner. Argentina’s players raced towards Messi after the goal, recognising the captain’s decisive contribution to another remarkable comeback.

England captain Harry Kane admitted his side had become too passive after going ahead.

“Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on. At this level, it’s not enough,” Kane said after the defeat. Tuchel maintained that England had given everything, but his team were unable to withstand Argentina’s sustained late pressure.

Records continue to fall for Messi

Messi has scored eight goals at the tournament and now has four assists, putting him ahead in the Golden Boot race despite being level with France captain Kylian Mbappé on goals.

His two assists against England also lifted his career World Cup total to a record 12. That landmark sits alongside his record 21 goals at the tournament, further strengthening his place among the competition’s greatest players.

Messi has played every minute of Argentina’s four knockout matches and has repeatedly conserved his energy before influencing the contest at its most important moments. The final is widely expected to be his last World Cup appearance.

Spain await as history beckons

Argentina will face European champions Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, 19 July. Spain reached the showpiece match by defeating France 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Victory would make Argentina the first country in 64 years to retain the World Cup, following Brazil’s back-to-back triumphs in 1958 and 1962. It would also provide a potentially perfect conclusion to Messi’s extraordinary international career.

Scaloni said adversity continued to bring out the best in his players, praising a team that remained willing to take risks even as elimination approached. Argentina, he said, had again demonstrated the fighting spirit and collective belief that have defined their title defence.

Source: Reuters