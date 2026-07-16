US and Iran trade strikes as Hormuz tensions threaten wider war

Acting at President Donald Trump’s direction, the United States launched two waves of attacks on Iranian coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday (July 15), after reimposing a naval blockade of Iran’s ports.

Tehran retaliated against US military sites in neighbouring countries as the conflict entered its fifth month and a fragile truce collapsed, reviving fears of a return to full-scale war.

Iran also renewed threats to halt more regional energy exports.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a 90-minute first wave began at about 6am EDT (1000 GMT), striking coastal-defence systems and cruise-missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island.

A second wave followed nine hours later against targets in several cities.

CENTCOM said the strikes hit command centres, air-defence sites, missile and drone capabilities and coastal-surveillance facilities, including targets in Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest port and key naval and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington said the targeted capabilities had been used to threaten commercial shipping.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had hit US military targets across the region.

It said missiles and drones were used against a gathering of US personnel and a radar system at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, while other targets were struck in Bahrain and Jordan.