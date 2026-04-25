Consumer confidence points to slower spending as retailers fear a prolonged drag

Third is the consumer impact. Thailand’s GDP is now seen as being at risk of stagnation or contraction. Various research houses have estimated that, if the war drags on, Thailand’s economy in 2026 could grow by less than 0.7%, or even slip into recession. Negative factors are weighing heavily on consumer confidence, prompting households to delay spending on non-essential items and focus only on basic consumer staples. This is already having a significant effect on department stores and lifestyle retail sales.



Support factors could still turn crisis into opportunity

Even so, despite the many risks, there are still key drivers that could help the retail, wholesale and service sectors continue growing from the second quarter through to the end of 2026, if operators are able to adapt in time.

The first is public investment. State infrastructure projects are expected to become more visible from mid-year onwards, helping to spread income to workers and local communities, which are key target groups for wholesalers of construction materials and consumer goods.

The second is the opportunity in private label brands. As consumers become more familiar with store brands during tighter economic conditions, the period from the second to fourth quarter could be when these products gain stronger traction. Retailers able to develop private label products with quality close to leading national brands could enjoy significantly better margins.

The third is a shift from efficiency to hyper-velocity. After the first quarter, which focused on reorganising inventories, the businesses most likely to survive and grow will be those that prioritise inventory velocity rather than simply gross profit.



Purchasing power remains fragile

Nat Wongpanich, president of the Thai Retailers Association, said domestic purchasing power over the next 12 months would remain fragile and under pressure, weighed down by household debt that still exceeds 90% of GDP.

At the same time, the Middle East situation has pushed up energy prices and living costs, influencing Thai consumer behaviour and making people place greater emphasis on value for money. He said this clearly marked the arrival of what he described as an era of value-conscious consumption.

“Customers are now making buying decisions based primarily on price and promotions. The clearest pattern is that more people are switching to house brands and second-tier brands, planning their spending in advance, buying only when promotions are available, and using omni-channel platforms to compare prices and value,” he said.

Even among upper-middle-income consumers, who still retain spending power, there is also a clear rise in selective spending, with more emphasis on experience and emotional value rather than buying in volume. For now, aggressive private-sector marketing campaigns are still helping to support overall consumption.