Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

THURSDAY, APRIL 09, 2026

Thai Consumer Confidence Index falls to 51.8 in March as escalating Middle East conflict and soaring fuel prices spark fears over the cost of living

  • The Thai Consumer Confidence Index fell to 51.8 in March, its lowest point in six months and the most significant monthly drop since October of the previous year.
  • This sharp decline is primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the subsequent surge in global fuel prices.
  • Widespread anxiety over the rising cost of living and the conflict's potential to stifle economic growth has caused all confidence sub-indices, including employment and future income, to fall.
  • As a result, Thai consumers are reducing non-essential spending and awaiting government intervention to mitigate rising energy costs.

 

 

Thai Consumer Confidence Index falls to 51.8 in March as escalating Middle East conflict and soaring fuel prices spark fears over the cost of living.

 

The Center for Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) released a sobering report on Thursday, revealing that Thai consumer confidence has plunged to its lowest point in half a year.

 

The sharp decline is attributed to escalating anxieties over geopolitical instability and the resulting surge in global fuel prices.

 

Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

 

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for March 2026 tumbled from 53.7 to 51.8, marking the most significant monthly contraction since October last year. 

 

According to the UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting, the primary catalysts for this downturn are the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
 

 

 

 

Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

 

A Climate of Caution

Thai households are increasingly concerned that prolonged regional conflict in the Middle East will stifle national economic growth and drive the cost of living to unsustainable levels.

 

This sentiment is reflected across all sub-indices:

Overall Economic Confidence: Fell to 45.5 (from 47.3)

Employment Opportunities: Slipped to 49.8 (from 51.5)

Future Income Confidence: Decreased to 60.2 (from 62.4)

 

With every metric remaining well below the "neutral" threshold of 100, the data suggests that consumers perceive the current economic recovery as fragile and sluggish.


 

 

 

Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

 


Spending on Hold

The report indicates that the Thai public has entered a period of "wait and see," significantly scaling back non-essential spending for the first half of the year. 

 

Consumers are reportedly monitoring how the geopolitical situation evolves—specifically the severity and duration of the conflict—while simultaneously awaiting government intervention.

 

"Consumers are bracing for impact," the report noted. "There is a clear expectation for the government to introduce robust measures to mitigate rising energy costs and provide a clear roadmap for economic stimulation."

 

 

Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

 

Current sentiment regarding the present stands at a lowly 35.9, while future expectations have dipped to 59.7. 

 

Without a swift resolution to global supply chain pressures or significant domestic policy support, the UTCC warns that private consumption—a vital engine of the Thai economy—may remain stagnant well into the second quarter.

 

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