Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

Thai Consumer Confidence Index falls to 51.8 in March as escalating Middle East conflict and soaring fuel prices spark fears over the cost of living.

The Center for Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) released a sobering report on Thursday, revealing that Thai consumer confidence has plunged to its lowest point in half a year.

The sharp decline is attributed to escalating anxieties over geopolitical instability and the resulting surge in global fuel prices.

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for March 2026 tumbled from 53.7 to 51.8, marking the most significant monthly contraction since October last year.

According to the UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting, the primary catalysts for this downturn are the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

