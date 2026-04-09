Thai Consumer Confidence Suffers Sharpest Drop in Six Months Amid Middle East Tensions

Thai Consumer Confidence Index falls to 51.8 in March as escalating Middle East conflict and soaring fuel prices spark fears over the cost of living.
The Center for Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) released a sobering report on Thursday, revealing that Thai consumer confidence has plunged to its lowest point in half a year.
The sharp decline is attributed to escalating anxieties over geopolitical instability and the resulting surge in global fuel prices.
The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for March 2026 tumbled from 53.7 to 51.8, marking the most significant monthly contraction since October last year.
According to the UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting, the primary catalysts for this downturn are the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
A Climate of Caution
Thai households are increasingly concerned that prolonged regional conflict in the Middle East will stifle national economic growth and drive the cost of living to unsustainable levels.
This sentiment is reflected across all sub-indices:
Overall Economic Confidence: Fell to 45.5 (from 47.3)
Employment Opportunities: Slipped to 49.8 (from 51.5)
Future Income Confidence: Decreased to 60.2 (from 62.4)
With every metric remaining well below the "neutral" threshold of 100, the data suggests that consumers perceive the current economic recovery as fragile and sluggish.
Spending on Hold
The report indicates that the Thai public has entered a period of "wait and see," significantly scaling back non-essential spending for the first half of the year.
Consumers are reportedly monitoring how the geopolitical situation evolves—specifically the severity and duration of the conflict—while simultaneously awaiting government intervention.
"Consumers are bracing for impact," the report noted. "There is a clear expectation for the government to introduce robust measures to mitigate rising energy costs and provide a clear roadmap for economic stimulation."
Current sentiment regarding the present stands at a lowly 35.9, while future expectations have dipped to 59.7.
Without a swift resolution to global supply chain pressures or significant domestic policy support, the UTCC warns that private consumption—a vital engine of the Thai economy—may remain stagnant well into the second quarter.