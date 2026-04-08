BoT urges banks to ease debt and extend fresh loans

The Bank of Thailand has asked financial institutions to step up support for borrowers affected by the economic slowdown, urging them to ease repayment terms on existing debt and provide fresh funding to help sustain liquidity and business activity.

The central bank said it had requested cooperation from commercial banks, specialised financial institutions and businesses under its supervision to assist debtors through a combination of new credit and more flexible repayment conditions tailored to each borrower’s needs.

It said lenders should look beyond a borrower’s current cash flow or immediate financial position when assessing support, noting that those conditions may not reflect the borrower’s normal long-term repayment ability in the current environment.

For existing loans, the Bank of Thailand said lenders should adopt preventive or pre-emptive measures as soon as there are signs that a borrower may face repayment difficulties. The aim is to reduce instalment burdens in line with each borrower’s circumstances.