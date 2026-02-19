5 Key Factors That Will Determine Thailand's Credit Rating

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, Director of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), revealed that the important timeline begins with Moody’s, which is expected to announce its result between March and April 2026, although it may be delayed until September to await clarity from the new government. Fitch and S&P will follow in the second half of the year, between August and September.

This assessment is crucial for the country’s financial costs, as both Moody’s and Fitch downgraded Thailand’s credit outlook to "negative" in 2025. S&P, however, maintained a "stable" outlook.

As a result, 2026 is seen as a pivotal year for Thailand to prove its ability to avoid a "downgrade" from its current Baa1 and BBB+ rating levels.