Thai corporate defaults, deferrals hit 25-year high: TRIS

Corporate credit fragility in Thailand became clearer in 2025, as the rate of defaults and debt-payment deferrals rose to 5.8%, the highest level in 25 years since 2000, according to the latest report by TRIS Rating.

In some key industries—such as regulated utilities, property development, and construction and engineering—the number of default and deferral cases was higher than during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis (“Tom Yum Kung”), pointing to concentrated risk in capital-intensive businesses that rely mainly on domestic demand, amid a slow and uneven economic recovery and persistently tight financing costs.

In its report titled “2025 Default Statistics and Rating Transition Rates in Thailand”, TRIS Rating said 2025 saw a significant increase in defaults and deferrals among Thai companies. There were six bond issuers that defaulted and six that deferred payments, for a total of 12 issuers—up from eight in 2024.

This pushed the annual default rate up to 2.9% from 0.9% in 2024, while the combined rate of defaults and deferrals rose to 5.8% from 2.9% the previous year. TRIS said this was the highest level since 2000, reflecting elevated credit pressure once again.