India to cut EU car import tariffs from 110% to 40% in draft trade pact

Two people familiar with the negotiations said the Modi government has agreed to immediately lower duties on a limited number of EU-built cars priced above €15,000 to 40%, down from current rates that can reach 110%.

The tariff on those vehicles would then be reduced further over time to 10%, improving access for European brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The sources asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential and could still change at the last minute.

India’s commerce ministry and the European Commission declined to comment.

India and the EU are expected to announce as early as Tuesday that they have wrapped up years of negotiations on the free trade pact.

After that, both sides would move to finalise technical details and complete ratification of what has been billed as “the mother of all deals”.

A deal would be expected to widen bilateral trade and support Indian exports, including textiles and jewellery, which have faced 50% US tariffs since late August.