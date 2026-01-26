null

Thailand tops ASEAN Para Games with 175 golds, 7th time overall

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

Thailand finished top of the medal table at the 13th ASEAN Para Games on home soil, winning 175 gold medals to claim its seventh overall title. SAT governor Dr Kongsak Yodmanee said the next focus is building towards Asian and global competitions.

Thailand’s para athletes wrapped up the 13th ASEAN Para Games on home soil by finishing top of the medal table with 175 gold medals, securing the overall championship for a record seventh time.

The week-long event ran from January 20–26, 2026, featuring 19 sports and a total of 493 gold medals on offer. All events were contested under international sport formats.

Athletics and swimming lead Thailand’s medal haul

Thailand’s strongest medal contributions came from athletics and swimming, which delivered results in line with targets and helped drive the team’s overall tally.

Thailand tops ASEAN Para Games with 175 golds, 7th time overall

SAT: Focus shifts beyond ASEAN stage

Dr Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), said the gold-medal total was slightly below pre-tournament projections, but described the athletes’ overall performance level and potential as highly impressive.

He added that Thailand would not stop at ASEAN success, saying the SAT has plans to continue supporting the squad to raise its competitiveness for future contests at the Asian and global levels.

Thailand tops ASEAN Para Games with 175 golds, 7th time overall

Final medal standings

  1. Thailand: 175 gold, 155 silver, 158 bronze (total 488)
  2. Indonesia: 135 gold, 144 silver, 114 bronze (total 393)
  3. Malaysia: 64 gold, 64 silver, 73 bronze (total 201)
  4. Philippines: 45 gold, 37 silver, 52 bronze (total 134)
  5. Vietnam: 38 gold, 48 silver, 58 bronze (total 144)

Thailand tops ASEAN Para Games with 175 golds, 7th time overall

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy