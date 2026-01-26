Thailand tops ASEAN Para Games with 175 golds, 7th time overall

Thailand’s para athletes wrapped up the 13th ASEAN Para Games on home soil by finishing top of the medal table with 175 gold medals, securing the overall championship for a record seventh time.

The week-long event ran from January 20–26, 2026, featuring 19 sports and a total of 493 gold medals on offer. All events were contested under international sport formats.

Athletics and swimming lead Thailand’s medal haul

Thailand’s strongest medal contributions came from athletics and swimming, which delivered results in line with targets and helped drive the team’s overall tally.