Thailand tops ASEAN Para Games with 175 golds, 7th time overall

Thailand’s para athletes wrapped up the 13th ASEAN Para Games on home soil by finishing top of the medal table with 175 gold medals, securing the overall championship for a record seventh time.
The week-long event ran from January 20–26, 2026, featuring 19 sports and a total of 493 gold medals on offer. All events were contested under international sport formats.
Thailand’s strongest medal contributions came from athletics and swimming, which delivered results in line with targets and helped drive the team’s overall tally.
Dr Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), said the gold-medal total was slightly below pre-tournament projections, but described the athletes’ overall performance level and potential as highly impressive.
He added that Thailand would not stop at ASEAN success, saying the SAT has plans to continue supporting the squad to raise its competitiveness for future contests at the Asian and global levels.