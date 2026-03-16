‘Thai Music Wave’ Set to Go Global as Music Exchange 2026 Selects Leading Artists

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) prepares 22 Thai acts, including MILLI and BUS, for major international festivals across 20 global locations to boost the nation’s creative economy.

Thailand is preparing to export its musical talent to the world stage as the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) accelerates its Music Exchange 2026 project.

Now in its third year, the initiative aims to propel the "Thai Music Wave" into the global spotlight, securing slots for domestic artists at more than 20 prestigious international music festivals.

The project, which accepts applications until 16 May 2026, has already completed two rounds of selection.

At least 22 artists have been confirmed for the programme, featuring a diverse roster of talent including BUS (because of you i shine), MILLI, mindfreakkk, pami, SIN, Tilly Birds, WHISPERS, and WIM.

These acts are slated to perform in major markets including the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

A Growing Regional Powerhouse

The initiative coincides with a surge in the Thai music industry’s value. According to data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Thailand’s music market was valued at over 3,577.6 million Baht in 2024, climbing to 29th in global rankings.

Industry analysts predict that by the end of 2026, Thailand will hold the highest growth potential for music in Southeast Asia.

