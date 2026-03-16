‘Thai Music Wave’ Set to Go Global as Music Exchange 2026 Selects Leading Artists

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) prepares 22 Thai acts, including MILLI and BUS, for major international festivals across 20 global locations to boost the nation’s creative economy.
Thailand is preparing to export its musical talent to the world stage as the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) accelerates its Music Exchange 2026 project.
Now in its third year, the initiative aims to propel the "Thai Music Wave" into the global spotlight, securing slots for domestic artists at more than 20 prestigious international music festivals.
The project, which accepts applications until 16 May 2026, has already completed two rounds of selection.
At least 22 artists have been confirmed for the programme, featuring a diverse roster of talent including BUS (because of you i shine), MILLI, mindfreakkk, pami, SIN, Tilly Birds, WHISPERS, and WIM.
These acts are slated to perform in major markets including the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
A Growing Regional Powerhouse
The initiative coincides with a surge in the Thai music industry’s value. According to data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Thailand’s music market was valued at over 3,577.6 million Baht in 2024, climbing to 29th in global rankings.
Industry analysts predict that by the end of 2026, Thailand will hold the highest growth potential for music in Southeast Asia.
According to CEA, the global music industry has shifted its gaze toward Asia.
This shift is evidenced by the massive success of regional events like Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, which draws 100,000 attendees annually, and Thailand's own Big Mountain Music Festival, which attracts over 70,000 fans.
The Economics of 'Music Tourism'
The Music Exchange project is designed to tap into the booming "Music Tourism" sector. In 2024, Asia accounted for 21.8% of the global music tourism market, valued at approximately $19.9 billion.
Beyond the stage, these festivals stimulate local economies through increased demand for hotels, transport, and hospitality.
The CEA is employing a two-pronged strategy for 2026:
The ‘PUSH’ Strategy: Providing financial subsidies to help Thai artists break into new international territories and build global fanbases.
The ‘PULL’ Strategy: Facilitating Business-to-Business (B2B) matching between Thai creators and international festival organisers, agencies, and talent scouts.
A Proven Track Record
The project’s impact over the last two years has been substantial. Between 2024 and 2025, Music Exchange supported 95 Thai artists across 64 international festivals, reaching an estimated global audience of 54.7 million.
Furthermore, the project has successfully invited 94 delegates from 76 international agencies to Thai showcases like CAT Expo and Big Mountain.
These interactions have led to direct negotiations for international tours, licensing deals, and production collaborations, cementing Thailand’s reputation as a vital hub for the creative economy.