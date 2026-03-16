Thai Gem and Jewellery Exports Surge as Geopolitical Tensions Drive Gold Demand

Exports reached $1.8 billion in January 2026, while gold shipments skyrocketed by 136% as investors seek safe-haven assets amidst Middle East instability.

Thailand’s gem and jewellery exports made a strong recovery in the first month of 2026, bolstered by seasonal festive spending and a global rush toward safe-haven assets.

According to the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT), exports—excluding gold—totalled $1,808.12 million in January, representing a 4.26% year-on-year increase.

When including gold, the total export value reached $4,566.20 million, a staggering 57.34% jump compared to the same period last year.

Sumeth Prasongphongchai, director of GIT, attributed this growth to robust consumer spending during the New Year and Lunar New Year periods, alongside significant geopolitical shifts.

Gold Hits Record Highs

The standout performer was gold, with exports soaring 136.16% to $2,758.08 million.

Market analysts suggest that investors are aggressively buying gold as a hedge against global instability, specifically citing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and the United States’ tensions with NATO regarding Greenland.

With Goldman Sachs raising its price forecasts, gold is expected to continue its record-breaking run throughout the year.