Thai Jewellery Exports Shine with 13-Month Growth Streak as Global Demand

Non-gold exports surge 76% in November as Thai craftsmen outpace regional rivals, though a stronger baht and US consumer fatigue loom as 2026 risks.

Thailand’s gem and jewellery industry has extended its winning streak to thirteen consecutive months, with November exports (excluding gold) leaping by a staggering 76.7% to $1.46 billion.

According to Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT), the sector has proven remarkably resilient despite a climate of global economic cooling and erratic bullion prices.

The data reveals a tale of two sectors. While finished jewellery and gemstones thrived, gold exports plummeted by 51.1% in November.

Analysts attribute this to "safe-haven" demand pushing global gold prices to record highs, creating a level of volatility that has discouraged speculative trading and slowed the physical movement of the metal.

The geographic landscape of Thai exports is shifting rapidly.

Demand from the United Arab Emirates nearly doubled, surging by 90.4%, while the United Kingdom and Japan also posted significant double-digit growth.

Conversely, the United States—traditionally the cornerstone of the market—slipped into a marginal contraction of 0.3%.