Thailand’s jewelry industry hits 800 billion baht, a 20-year high

Despite global economic uncertainty, including trade wars, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand’s jewelry and gemstone industry has proven resilient, showing impressive growth. According to the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), exports of gemstones and jewelry grew by 49% in the first 10 months of 2025, reaching nearly 23 billion USD. The industry is on track to hit a record 800 billion baht by the end of the year, marking its highest value in 10-20 years.

The United States and India remain key markets for Thailand’s jewelry exports, with Switzerland, Hong Kong, Italy, and the United Kingdom also contributing significantly. Despite the impact of the Trump-era tariffs on the U.S. market (19% tax), U.S. imports of Thai jewelry have increased by 20%, while the Chinese market has remained stable despite some slowdown in high-cost categories like diamond jewelry.

Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director General of GIT, highlighted that the jewelry and gemstone sector remains Thailand’s third-largest export. In October alone, exports reached 35 billion baht (around 11 billion USD), a figure that exceeded expectations.

For 2026, GIT plans to focus on elevating industry standards across the entire supply chain—from sourcing to finished products. The institute aims to strengthen Thailand’s position as a global leader in the jewelry trade by enhancing transparency, governance, and sustainability.