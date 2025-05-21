Thai gemstone exports face uncertainty amid U.S. tariff hike, risk losing ground to Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Impact of U.S. Tariff Hike

In the short term, Thailand and its competitors face a 10% tariff hike, while China and Hong Kong face a 30% increase, giving Thailand a relative advantage over them.

However, Hong Kong acts as a major distributor of Thai goods to the U.S. indirectly. Higher tariffs on Hong Kong could reduce Thai exports routed through it due to increased prices.

Thai exports directly to the U.S. will see limited impact initially, but the 10% price increase could affect price-sensitive segments, potentially reducing consumption among some American consumers and causing smaller importers to cut back on Thai goods.

If, after July, competing countries—especially Vietnam and Sri Lanka—secure lower tariffs than Thailand, the kingdom could lose its competitive edge. Large jewelry companies might relocate production to countries with lower tariffs.

Vietnam and Sri Lanka, with labor forces capable of skill development and foreign investment incentives, could attract multinational companies to move production or choose these countries as export bases to the U.S. instead.