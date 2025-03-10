Thai Gem and Jewellery Exports Surge in January, Driven by Gold and Platinum

Thailand's gem and jewellery exports skyrocketed in January 2025, with total export value nearly tripling compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT).

The sector recorded exports worth $US 1.73 billion, marking a 148.82% year-on-year increase. When including gold, the total export value reached $US2.90 billion, representing a 148.87% surge.

"This is a very strong start to the year," said Sumed Prasongpongchai, GIT director, noting that January's performance reflects the third consecutive month of positive growth. "Nearly all product categories saw increased exports, with the exception of diamonds."

Gold exports alone reached $US 1.17 billion, jumping 148.95% compared to January 2024. Industry analysts attribute this growth to rising gold prices, which averaged $US 2,709.69 per ounce in January, prompting an increase in speculative trading.

