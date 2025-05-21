Trump Organization to break ground on golf club in Vietnam amid trade talks

Vietnam's government approved the plan last week, and the ceremony will be attended by US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, organisers said. The event comes as the Southeast Asian country negotiates with Washington to avoid punitive tariffs.

Its developers have said the $1.5 billion project will include, when completed in 2027, three 18-hole golf courses and a residential complex, and could be followed by additional multi-billion-dollar investments.

Local authorities of the Hung Yen province, where the golf club will be built, have also invited Vietnam's leaders to the event, including the head of the ruling Communist Party, To Lam, who was born in the province, according to the invitation.

It is unclear whether he will join the event. Vietnam's state news agency said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will participate in a groundbreaking event on Wednesday in Hung Yen, without specifying for which project.