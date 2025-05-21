Former Vietnam Beauty Queen arrested for alleged fraud

Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, 26, former Miss Grand International 2021, was arrested on Monday by the Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Agency over allegations of consumer deception linked to the controversial “Kera vegetable candy” scandal.

Tien is being investigated for “deceiving customers” under Clause 2, Article 198 of Vietnam’s Penal Code. The case involves several high-profile individuals, including social media influencers and senior executives from Asia Life Corporation and Chi Em Rot Company, who are accused of producing and falsely advertising substandard health food products.

Investigators allege that Tien held a 30 % stake in the venture that manufactured Kera candy, a product marketed as a healthy substitute for green vegetables. The remaining 70 % was owned by her business partners, Nguyen Thi Thai Hang (known as Hang Du Muc) and Pham Quang Linh (known as Quang Linh Vlogs), both of whom were arrested in early April on similar charges.