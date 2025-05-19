WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Premier Industrial Zone Projects  

The event was honored by the presence of H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, and H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, as well as top executives from WHA Group, who witnessed two major milestones:
1. Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) for WHA Smart Technology Industrial Zone 2 – Thanh Hoa, Phase 1
Thanh Hoa Province, home to 3.7 million people, is increasingly establishing itself as an attractive investment destination thanks to abundant and qualified labor force as well as the development of well-connected infrastructure. These advantages create ideal conditions for Thanh Hoa to capture demand from high value technology companies including electronics, electrical appliances, automotive, logistics, and their supporting industries.
WHA Smart Technology Industrial Zone 2 – Thanh Hoa is WHA’s second industrial zone project in Thanh Hoa, located in Thieu Hoa District, and will span a total development area of 300 hectares (approximately 1,875 rai) upon completion. The recently approved Phase 1 covers 175 hectares (approximately 1,094 rai), with construction set to begin by the end of 2025. The project with its unique location near Thanh Hoa main city, adjacent and with convenient access to the North-South Motorway, is highly attractive for manufacturers.
The Investment Registration Certificate was formally presented to Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul by Mr. Do Minh Tuan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa Province.
2. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Signing between Hung Yen Province and WHA Industrial Development PLC (WHAID)
Over the years, Hung Yen Province has developed into a major Foreign Direct Investments destination. With its strategic location near Ha Noi and Hai Phong deep sea port clusters, and existing industrial base, Hung Yen provides a unique competitive foundation for high-value manufacturing investments.
The MOU will provide a solid partnership foundation between WHA Group and Hung Yen Province to further study the Industrial Zone Project of 250 hectares (approximately 1,563 rai) and prepare the application for the necessary investment license.
The MOU was signed between Mr. Tran Quoc Van, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hung Yen Province and Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer of WHA Corporation Public Company Limited.
With the addition of these two projects, WHA Industrial Zones will cover 4,590 hectares including ones with IRC and MOU/ Investment Agreement. WHA Group presence will span across 5 provinces in Vietnam.
With over 1,000 clients worldwide, WHA Group remains committed to positioning its Vietnam projects as leading industrial destinations in the region. The Group actively promotes sustainable growth through initiatives in renewable energy and holistic community development, delivering shared value to all stakeholders in alignment with its mission: WHA: WE SHAPE THE FUTURE — working together to build a sustainable future for all.