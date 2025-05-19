WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Premier Industrial Zone Projects  

The event was honored by the presence of H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, and H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, as well as top executives from WHA Group, who witnessed two major milestones:

1. Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) for WHA Smart Technology Industrial Zone 2 – Thanh Hoa, Phase 1

Thanh Hoa Province, home to 3.7 million people, is increasingly establishing itself as an attractive investment destination thanks to abundant and qualified labor force as well as the development of well-connected infrastructure. These advantages create ideal conditions for Thanh Hoa to capture demand from high value technology companies including electronics, electrical appliances, automotive, logistics, and their supporting industries.

WHA Smart Technology Industrial Zone 2 – Thanh Hoa is WHA’s second industrial zone project in Thanh Hoa, located in Thieu Hoa District, and will span a total development area of 300 hectares (approximately 1,875 rai) upon completion. The recently approved Phase 1 covers 175 hectares (approximately 1,094 rai), with construction set to begin by the end of 2025. The project with its unique location near Thanh Hoa main city, adjacent and with convenient access to the North-South Motorway, is highly attractive for manufacturers.

The Investment Registration Certificate was formally presented to Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul by Mr. Do Minh Tuan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa Province.