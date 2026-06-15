Thai plum snack brand finds health appeal in China

Plum is part of that opportunity. The Chinese plum market is worth more than 21 billion baht for plum products alone, excluding other confectionery and snack categories.

“Today, we are one of the leaders in the Thai plum market in China. When people talk about Thai plum in China, many think of our brand among the first names,” he said.

Plum is also distinctive as a crop. Nontakoch described it as almost a “forest managed by people”, with cultivation that uses very few chemicals and depends mainly on natural weather conditions.

In years when the climate is favourable, the yield is strong and the fruit quality is high. If domestic supply is insufficient, however, the company may import raw materials from overseas for processing in Thailand.

He said the product’s strength lies in the quality of the raw material, which in some ways can be seen as even more natural than certain organic products because the crop relies so little on chemical inputs.

In Chinese culture, plum is also associated with health and longevity. Nontakochsaid it is linked to traditional medicinal ideas, meaning Chinese consumers around the world tend to view plum as a health product rather than merely a snack.

“Chinese people believe that eating it is good for health, helps digestion, supports the skin and slows ageing. That is one of the strengths of our product,” he said.

The unusual name “Buay Kuen Cheep”, meaning “revival plum”, was chosen because Nontakoch wanted the brand to feel fun and memorable.

The name also draws on the image of plum trees in winter. While many plants wither or lose their flowers in the cold, plum trees bloom beautifully, suggesting vitality and the return of energy.

That idea was used to shape the product name, which was designed to convey freshness, liveliness and renewed energy. What once sounded unusual has since become one of the company’s best-known products.

The company is now looking to build on the strength of Buay Kuen Cheep by developing new products, including drinks and health-related goods, while also exploring ways to create value from by-products in the manufacturing process.

One example is plum seeds left over from processing. The company has worked with academic institutions to study whether the seeds could be used to produce biochar or extract useful compounds.

Preliminary research has found that plum seed extract may have properties that help reduce melasma, leading to the idea of developing cosmetic products in the future.

However, Nontakoch acknowledged that these areas are not yet the company’s core expertise. Its foundation remains in snacks, meaning expansion into new categories will require careful adaptation.

The shift is not only about business survival. It is also linked to rapidly changing global environmental policies.

Although China does not apply exactly the same standards as Western countries, Chinese consumers are placing greater importance on environmentally friendly production. At the same time, Chinese authorities can introduce new policies quickly.

Nontakoch pointed to mandatory waste separation in several major Chinese cities as an example. He said he could not predict whether new environmental requirements for agricultural or imported food products would emerge in the future, making early preparation essential.

Beyond market expansion, the company wants to build an ecosystem of new products by using its strong distribution channels, both online and offline, in China.

The challenge is moving into businesses outside its direct expertise, whether drinks, cosmetics or other snack categories.

Nontakoch cited Xiaomi as an example of an ecosystem model. Although the Chinese company began with electronic devices, it expanded into a wide range of products through joint ventures and partnerships, bringing them together under one brand.

That raises an important question for WAYDHANAR: what kind of investment structure and joint-venture model would allow the company to extend its brand and create sustainable growth in new business areas?

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