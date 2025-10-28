From Chiang Dao’s Rice Fields to Rooftop Farms in Bangkok: Rocket Pathanachart Boon-Long, A Teen Entrepreneur Turning Profit into Progress

From the rice fields of Chiang Dao to rooftop farms in the heart of Bangkok, Rocket is redefining social entrepreneurship in Thailand by blending environmental innovation with community empowerment. His mission goes beyond success in numbers; it’s about transforming profit into real, lasting progress for people and the planet.

Rocket’s journey began with a simple question: How can we turn waste into opportunity?

From that question, two flagship projects were born, Boon Rice and Top Root.

Boon Rice is a low-carbon rice enterprise operating in Chiang Dao, northern Thailand. Working closely with 100 ethnic Palaung hill-tribe farmers, the project introduces Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) irrigation, reducing methane emissions by up to 50%, conserving 80,000 cubic meters of water annually, and increasing farmers’ income by 25–30%. Boon Rice empowers smallholders, particularly women, to transition into sustainable, climate-smart agriculture while transforming ethical farming into a viable business model. Its products are now available in Villa Market, Thailand’s leading premium supermarket chain.