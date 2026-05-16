US water crisis threatens Corpus Christi and petrochemical hub

Corpus Christi, a city in the US state of Texas, is at risk of becoming one of the first major American cities in modern times to face severe limits on water for daily use by 2027 if significant rainfall does not arrive soon.

The city has been hit by a prolonged drought that has depleted its main water sources, raising the possibility of a formal water emergency and a mandatory 25% cut in water use across households and businesses.

Reservoirs at historic lows

Corpus Christi’s two main water sources, Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir, have dropped to around 7.8% of combined capacity, a historic low after years of drought.

If heavy rain does not arrive, city officials may have to declare a Level 1 Water Emergency in September. That would mean available supply could fall short of demand within 180 days, triggering stricter conservation measures.

Several factors have pushed Corpus Christi towards crisis: declining rainfall, rising temperatures that accelerate evaporation, heavy industrial water demand and the city’s long reliance on surface water from lakes and reservoirs. The city has also gone nearly three decades without significantly expanding new water sources, even as population and industrial demand have grown.

Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni has acknowledged that the city is facing a deeply worrying situation and that past planning did not prepare the region for a crisis of this scale.