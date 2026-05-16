Thailand warns 54 provinces of heavy to very heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its seventh warning on heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong waves in the Andaman Sea, with the impact expected to last until May 18, 2026.

TMD Director-General Sugunyanee Yavinchan issued Announcement No. 7, or 67/2026, at 5am on May 16, warning that Thailand will see more rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some parts of the North, Central region, East and South.

People in affected areas have been urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

The department said the conditions are being driven by a stronger south-westerly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. People have also been advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.