North, Northeast still face heavy rain as Bangkok area sees storms

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026
North, Northeast still face heavy rain as Bangkok area sees storms

Thunderstorms are forecast over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain in the North, upper Northeast and East, and storms in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

  • Thailand's North and Northeast regions are forecast to continue experiencing isolated heavy rain.
  • The Bangkok metropolitan area and surrounding provinces are expected to have thunderstorms across 40% of the area.
  • The weather is caused by a moderate south-westerly monsoon over Thailand and a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.
  • Authorities have warned residents in affected areas of the risk of flash floods and forest run-off from accumulated rainfall.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast lighter rain for Monday (June 15, 2026), while parts of the North and Northeast will still see heavy rain, and Bangkok and surrounding provinces will have thunderstorms.

For the next 24 hours, Thailand will see thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain in the North, upper Northeast and East, as a moderate south-westerly monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

A low-pressure area also covers upper Vietnam.

North, Northeast still face heavy rain as Bangkok area sees storms

People in these areas are advised to remain alert to heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate at 1-2 metres.

The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Monday (June 15) to 6am on Tuesday (June 16)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak and Phitsanulok.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-24 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 30% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Chaiyaphum.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 36-37 degrees Celsius
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 30% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-38 degrees Celsius
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37 degrees Celsius
  • South-westerly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 30% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • South-westerly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds at 15-35 km/h. The sea will have waves 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy