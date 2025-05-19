Livestock dept to negotiate with Laos and Vietnam to lift ban on Thai cattle

The Department of Livestock Development and the Nakhon Phanom Provincial Administration will hold talks with Laos and Vietnam to urge them to lift the ban on Thai cattle imports, following the containment of an anthrax outbreak in Thailand.

Officials plan to assure both countries that the situation is under control and the disease has been eradicated.

Anthrax Outbreak Prompted Import Bans

The import ban was imposed after Thailand confirmed an anthrax outbreak in Mukdahan province on April 30, which resulted in one fatality and three other infections. In response, both Vietnam and Laos halted imports of Thai cattle to prevent the potential spread of the disease