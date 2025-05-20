Government outline positive expectations of US tariff negotiations

Pen Bona, chair of the Royal Government Spokesperson's Unit, shared his high expectations as he addressed a May 19 press forum. He explained that the forum aimed to demonstrate how Cambodia is standing firm in national, regional, and international politics under Prime Minister Hun Manet's leadership.

He lauded the kingdom’s response to the storm of trade wars which erupted after the administration of President Donald Trump announced tariffs on over 180 countries on April 2. The “reciprocal tariff” rates were set according to the US trade deficit with each country, although some attempts were initially made by the US to suggest they were set according to each nation’s tariffs on US goods.

The announcement caused significant global confusion, and the Cambodian government, under Prime Minister Hun Manet, treated the issue as an “urgent national priority.” Immediately after the announcement, the manet addressed a letter to Trump, expressing his full commitment to engaging in constructive and productive dialogue with the US.

The government promptly demonstrated a willingness to cooperate by reducing tariffs on 19 US products from 35% to just 5%. Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul also sent a letter to the US Trade Representative affirming the ministry’s stance and commitment to facilitating trade cooperation with the US.

In addition, the government says it has taken measures to prevent origin fraud and other trade-related violations. To prepare for the talks with the US, the prime minister established a task force led by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, first vice-president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), along with Minister Nimul.