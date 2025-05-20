Government outline positive expectations of US tariff negotiations

Pen Bona, chair of the Royal Government Spokesperson's Unit, shared his high expectations as he addressed a May 19 press forum. He explained that the forum aimed to demonstrate how Cambodia is standing firm in national, regional, and international politics under Prime Minister Hun Manet's leadership.
He lauded the kingdom’s response to the storm of trade wars which erupted after the administration of President Donald Trump announced tariffs on over 180 countries on April 2. The “reciprocal tariff” rates were set according to the US trade deficit with each country, although some attempts were initially made by the US to suggest they were set according to each nation’s tariffs on US goods.
The announcement caused significant global confusion, and the Cambodian government, under Prime Minister Hun Manet, treated the issue as an “urgent national priority.” Immediately after the announcement, the manet addressed a letter to Trump, expressing his full commitment to engaging in constructive and productive dialogue with the US.
The government promptly demonstrated a willingness to cooperate by reducing tariffs on 19 US products from 35% to just 5%. Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul also sent a letter to the US Trade Representative affirming the ministry’s stance and commitment to facilitating trade cooperation with the US.
In addition, the government says it has taken measures to prevent origin fraud and other trade-related violations. To prepare for the talks with the US, the prime minister established a task force led by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, first vice-president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), along with Minister Nimul.
After multiple internal meetings, the task force held two rounds of online discussions with their American counterparts in preparation for face-to-face negotiations in Washington, D.C. The first round of in-person negotiations took place as scheduled in mid-May, with both sides announcing that they had engaged in direct and constructive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment. A second round of talks is expected to take place in early June. The two parties also held in-depth discussions on a draft trade agreement.
“I’ve seen some people with a negative view of their own country [Cambodia] trying to mislead and blame the government when talks have yet to conclude. Trade negotiations take time. No country can reach an agreement in just one meeting. None of the countries currently in talks with the US over these tariffs have yet to finalise any official agreement, even after numerous rounds of talks, except China. So please don’t be misled — it’s not just Cambodia,” said Bona.
He added that before the delegation left for Washington, the prime minister chaired a comprehensive meeting to review every possible scenario and prepare the negotiation team. The delegation was carefully selected with all the necessary expertise to effectively respond to and clarify issues with the US side.
He explained that the retaliatory tariffs introduced by President Trump’s administration stemmed from the US seeking balance in its trade relationships with countries around the world. This has disrupted traditional trade norms and affected more than 180 countries, not just Cambodia.
“Some people speak as though it’s only Cambodia. That’s not true. This is a global issue. Therefore, every country must find its solutions to mitigate or reduce the economic impact, including the Kingdom,” Bona noted.
“Ultimately, no one can predict the outcome. But what I can confirm is that the government is making every effort and preparing as thoroughly as possible to handle this task well. The prime minister is wise, capable and attentive in resolving the issue with flexibility and diplomacy. We hope for a positive result. So I ask our people to understand and trust in the government and join together in protecting our national interests,” he added.
Jean-Francois Tain, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted Cambodia’s proactive diplomacy over the past three months, which has been more active and dynamic than usual. These included major diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening and expanding friendships, promoting peace and enhancing cooperation around the region.
Notable events included official visits by Senate president Hun Sen to Indonesia and Timor-Leste, and Prime Minister Hun Manet’s visit to the Philippines. There were also telephone discussions between Hun Manet and the prime ministers of Malaysia, Singapore and Australia.
He also mentioned two major events, the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cambodia and the visit of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
“These diplomatic activities aligned with three strategic goals: (1) strengthening and expanding friendships, (2) injecting new momentum into bilateral cooperation for mutual prosperity and shared benefit between Cambodia and its partners, and (3) maintaining and promoting peace around Cambodia and throughout the region,” he said.
He also touched on the results of Cambodia’s active pursuit of economic diplomacy. From February to April, Cambodia approved 163 investment projects, attracting more than $2 billion in total investment, a growth of 11.15% compared to the same period in 2024. Additionally, Cambodia’s total trade volume in the same three-month period (February–April) reached over $14 billion, a 14.18% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
Bona also believed that macroeconomic stability has been well-managed by the Royal Government, despite ongoing global economic volatility caused by the lingering effects of Covid-19, armed conflicts and the continuing trade war.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network