Chinese ambassador criticizes U.S. trade war, reaffirms China as Thailand’s trusted partner

In his remarks, Ambassador Han presented China’s perspective on the U.S.-China trade war, characterizing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) campaign as a pursuit of national greatness at the expense of global interests. He accused the United States of shifting blame onto the world rather than addressing its own internal issues, claiming that it has unfairly accused other nations of stealing its technology, capital, and jobs.

“President Trump launched a global tariff war in an attempt to change this dynamic,” Han said. “But in doing so, the U.S. has essentially ‘lifted a rock only to drop it on its own foot’—a Chinese proverb to describe self-inflicted harm.”

Han cited U.S. economic indicators, such as a 0.4% contraction in GDP in early 2025, declining approval ratings, and legal challenges from 13 state governors, as evidence of the domestic backlash from the trade war. He also mentioned that over 1,200 economists signed a declaration opposing the tariff policy.

Regarding trade negotiations in Geneva, Han said that although some tariffs remain in place as of April 2, they continue to pose barriers to China-U.S. trade and the global economy. He emphasized that China firmly opposes any agreement that compromises its national interest, asserting that China’s resistance to U.S. trade bullying is not just for its own benefit, but also for the global good.

“We believe our friends will not stab us in the back. We trust that the Thai government has the resolve and wisdom to handle complex issues appropriately,” Han stated.