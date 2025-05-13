China lifts Boeing delivery ban as tariff war cools, Bloomberg News reports

Officials in Beijing have started to tell domestic carriers and government agencies this week that deliveries of aircraft made in the US can resume, Bloomberg said.

Last month at least three jets at Boeing's delivery centre in China were repatriated by Boeing to the United States.

Bloomberg News a month ago reported that Boeing faced a Chinese ban on imports as part of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Beijing has not commented on why Boeing deliveries stopped and senior industry sources told Reuters they were not aware of formal instructions against taking Boeing planes.

Boeing last month said customers in China would not take delivery of new planes due to tariffs, and it was looking to resell potentially dozens of aircraft.

On Monday Washington and Beijing agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs of over 100% during a 90-day negotiation period following weekend talks in Geneva.