Bhumjaithai rolls out “10 Plus” to revive confidence, economy

Unofficial results of the 2026 general election clearly point to the Bhumjaithai Party taking the lead in forming the next government. The party campaigned on its “10 Plus” economic platform, which is set to become the core economic policy of the new administration.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said post-election economic management must proceed simultaneously on three fronts: short-term economic recovery, long-term structural growth, and income distribution to reduce inequality. These pillars form the backbone of the “10 Plus” policy.

To offset potential delays in the 2027 fiscal-year budget, which could be slowed by election certification procedures, the government plans to deploy the Board of Investment (BOI) “Fast Pass” mechanism. This will unlock around 480 billion baht in pending private-sector investment approvals, allowing capital to flow into the economy immediately to support both short-term recovery and long-term growth—without requiring additional budget spending or legal changes.

Ekniti said the investment push can proceed within 2026, ensuring continuity while the current government remains in place. “BOI Fast Pass investment will continue. I am still Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs and Finance Minister, and I continue to supervise the BOI,” he said.