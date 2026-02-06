Ekniti rejects populism, champions 10+ strategy for economic stability

At the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and assistant to the election campaign of the Bhumjaithai Party, took the stage at the party's final rally ahead of the February 8th election.

In his speech under the theme of “Professional Governance and Unity for National Security,” he shared his decision to leave his secure government position and the opportunity to become the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, stating that he was deeply concerned for the country’s future. He said he was willing to leave behind the next six years of public service for the sake of the nation’s wellbeing.

Ekniti expressed concern that Thailand could face another crisis and that while many people talk about issues, few are willing to take action. "If we only talk without taking action, Thailand will certainly face a crisis," he warned.

Ekniti further mentioned that global credit rating agencies like Moody’s, Fitch Ratings, and S&P Global have recently downgraded Thailand’s fiscal stability. His first action upon assuming office was to focus on improving fiscal health, including the repayment of debts to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), which had never been settled in previous years. As a result of these efforts, S&P later upgraded Thailand’s fiscal stability, confirming the country's improved outlook. He expressed no regrets about leaving his government position to contribute to rescuing the nation from a potential crisis.