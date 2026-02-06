Abhisit responds to Anutin: a democratic heart must be ready for scrutiny

On February 6, 2026, at One Bangkok Forum, the Democrat Party held its final campaign rally ahead of the February 8 general election, under the theme “Safe Path Forward, Trust Abhisit.” The atmosphere at the event was lively, with attendees lining up from 3:00 PM for registration. The party set up space for around 2,000 people to attend and listen to the speeches.

At 4:30 PM, Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and prime ministerial candidate, along with Korn Chatikavanij, Kandee Leowphairoj, deputy leaders, and other candidates, arrived at the event and engaged with supporters.

Abhisit shared in an interview that, even with just one day left before the election, the party was ready to give its all. He acknowledged that the Democrat Party had started later than others due to several factors, but they had already made significant progress. The purpose of this rally was to clarify to the people, especially in Bangkok, how important their decision would be in the upcoming election.

When asked about the debate on February 5, 2026, and his wish to discuss matters with Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and leader of Bhumjaithai Party, Abhisit responded that his intention was to ensure that anyone who aspires to become Prime Minister must be ready for scrutiny and must engage in dialogue. Abhisit emphasized that elections are not ceremonial but part of a global process, where candidates should present their visions and be open to exchange ideas with other political parties.