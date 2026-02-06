Abhisit responds to Anutin: a democratic heart must be ready for scrutiny

On February 6, 2026, at One Bangkok Forum, the Democrat Party held its final campaign rally ahead of the February 8 general election, under the theme “Safe Path Forward, Trust Abhisit.” The atmosphere at the event was lively, with attendees lining up from 3:00 PM for registration. The party set up space for around 2,000 people to attend and listen to the speeches.
At 4:30 PM, Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and prime ministerial candidate, along with Korn Chatikavanij, Kandee Leowphairoj, deputy leaders, and other candidates, arrived at the event and engaged with supporters.
Abhisit shared in an interview that, even with just one day left before the election, the party was ready to give its all. He acknowledged that the Democrat Party had started later than others due to several factors, but they had already made significant progress. The purpose of this rally was to clarify to the people, especially in Bangkok, how important their decision would be in the upcoming election.
When asked about the debate on February 5, 2026, and his wish to discuss matters with Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and leader of Bhumjaithai Party, Abhisit responded that his intention was to ensure that anyone who aspires to become Prime Minister must be ready for scrutiny and must engage in dialogue. Abhisit emphasized that elections are not ceremonial but part of a global process, where candidates should present their visions and be open to exchange ideas with other political parties.
He also raised a concern regarding political parties submitting only a few policies to the Election Commission (EC) for public knowledge, while more policies were presented during campaigning. Abhisit questioned the transparency of this process, asking whether these additional policies were actually official party platforms or not.
When asked about Anutin’s statement that he did not want to engage in a conversation with Abhisit, Abhisit responded, "He is not speaking to me, he is speaking to the public. I just want to give the people a chance to compare. The Prime Minister may think that using his power and media platforms to criticise us during rallies is enough, but I believe anyone with a democratic heart must be ready to compete openly."
Sakoltee Praises Abhisit for Leading the Democrat Party, Calls for Bangkok Voters’ Support
Sakoltee Phattiyakul, Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, also spoke at the rally. He thanked Abhisit Vejjajiva for leading the party through this election and urged Bangkok voters to support the party with both votes, for both the district MPs and the party-list MPs, to ensure the Democrat Party has enough seats to influence the formation of the new government, regardless of the party's status in the coalition.
During the rally, Sakoltee mentioned that some political figures and social media users had suggested that voting for the Democrat Party was crucial to avoid a situation where the party would lose influence in Bangkok. He pointed out that historically, parties who made such claims had not been successful in the capital’s elections.
Sakoltee also noted that there was a tendency for voters to split their votes between parties, giving the district vote to the Democrat Party and the party-list vote to others. He argued that voters should give both votes to the Democrat Party, as securing 33 district MPs and additional party-list MPs would likely result in the party securing around 40 MPs. This would allow the Democrat Party to play a crucial role in forming the government, ensuring it governs in the right direction, no matter its position in the coalition.
Abhisit: The Importance of Transparent Governance
At the event, Abhisit reaffirmed the importance of governance rooted in the principles of transparency and integrity. He criticised the current system where some officials within the police and military are allegedly involved in corruption and called for reforms. He highlighted the need to eliminate corrupt practices such as the “ticket system” and bribes within law enforcement, emphasising that the Democrat Party would ensure that the police force would serve the public honestly and effectively.
In addressing the military, Abhisit reiterated his stance on making the military’s role more professional, eliminating corruption, and ensuring that soldiers and police officers operate without interference. He made it clear that under a Democrat government, the military would not be used to further personal or political agendas.
A Vision for Bangkok’s Future
Sakoltee concluded his speech by urging the people of Bangkok to vote for the Democrat Party to ensure a better future for the city and the country. He stressed that the Democrat Party would work tirelessly to ensure fairness, justice, and transparency in all levels of government.