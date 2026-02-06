People’s Party Wiroj calls for military, police reforms in final campaign rally

On February 6, 2026, Thai-Japanese Youth Sports Center in Din Daeng, the People’s Party held its final campaign rally. The rally centred around the theme of "change," with a large turnout to hear from the party’s prime ministerial candidates, including Veerayooth Kanchoochat, Sirikanya Tansakun, and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, as the key speakers of the evening.

During his speech, Wiroj outlined his vision for a new government with an emphasis on reforming the military, police, and judiciary. He called for modernising the country’s defence technology, highlighting the need for local manufacturing of armoured vehicles and drones to reduce the risks to military personnel.

Wiroj also stressed the importance of military reform. He insisted that military corruption cases should be brought before civilian courts, not military tribunals. He condemned the "ticket systems" and extortion practices that have plagued the military and police forces, promising to eliminate such corrupt activities and introduce greater transparency.

In his discussion of police reform, Wiroj said that he wanted to promote ethical officers and make the police force truly serve the public. He vowed to eliminate political interference and ensure that the police were no longer subject to bribes or corrupt practices.