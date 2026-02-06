People’s Party Wiroj calls for military, police reforms in final campaign rally

On February 6, 2026, Thai-Japanese Youth Sports Center in Din Daeng, the People’s Party held its final campaign rally. The rally centred around the theme of "change," with a large turnout to hear from the party’s prime ministerial candidates, including Veerayooth Kanchoochat, Sirikanya Tansakun, and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, as the key speakers of the evening.
During his speech, Wiroj outlined his vision for a new government with an emphasis on reforming the military, police, and judiciary. He called for modernising the country’s defence technology, highlighting the need for local manufacturing of armoured vehicles and drones to reduce the risks to military personnel.
Wiroj also stressed the importance of military reform. He insisted that military corruption cases should be brought before civilian courts, not military tribunals. He condemned the "ticket systems" and extortion practices that have plagued the military and police forces, promising to eliminate such corrupt activities and introduce greater transparency.
In his discussion of police reform, Wiroj said that he wanted to promote ethical officers and make the police force truly serve the public. He vowed to eliminate political interference and ensure that the police were no longer subject to bribes or corrupt practices.
Wiroj also highlighted the tragic incident of Pol Lt Col Wichian Glanprasert, a police officer who was involved in a case of evidence tampering. He made it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated under a People's Party government and promised to ensure that the police force was held accountable.
On the topic of Pol Maj Gen Paween Pongsirin, Wiroj gave his strong support for the whistleblowing police officer who exposed human trafficking networks and corruption within law enforcement. Despite facing threats, Paween remained committed to justice and had to seek asylum abroad. Wiroj pledged to bring Paween back to Thailand, ensuring that justice would be served and that incidents like these would never occur again.
Wiroj then spoke about the broader vision for military reform. He emphasised that soldiers should not have to risk their lives due to corruption or mismanagement within the military. He vowed that no soldier would die within a military base or be harmed by a fellow officer. He called for the reform of military courts to ensure that corruption cases were handled transparently and impartially, in civilian courts.
Regarding police reform, Wiroj stated that the time had come to remove the system of "ticketing" and bribes from the police force. He emphasised that the police should work diligently for the benefit of the public and should not be subject to political pressures or corruption. He also pointed to the need to improve the salary and working conditions of officers, ensuring that they are not forced to spend their own money to carry out investigations.
In his speech, Wiroj also referenced a critical moment in 2019-2020 with Judge Khanakorn Piangchana, stating that People's party would not tolerate any further interference in the judiciary. He called for judges to be free from outside influences and for the legal system to remain fair and impartial.
As for national security, Wiroj reiterated that true security should be based on the well-being of all citizens. He outlined his commitment to ensuring that security was not just for the elite but for everyone. He affirmed that under a People's party government, laws would be applied equally to all and that there would be no double standards.
Wiroj concluded by reaffirming his commitment to building a fairer and more transparent society. He stressed that the military, police, and judicial reforms would allow the country to move forward, and he called on the people to support a new government that would make these changes a reality.