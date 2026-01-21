Democrat Party denies deputy leader linked to drug suspect

“It mixed up this report with earlier reports that ten politicians were suspected of being linked to drug trafficking or grey money,” Sathit said.

Legal action planned over alleged defamation

Sathit said Chaichana had instructed the party’s legal team to file a defamation lawsuit against the page for damaging the party and his reputation.

Chaichana also confirmed he had assigned the party’s legal team to take legal action against CSI LA.

Chaichana: No search, no involvement

In a Facebook post responding to CSI LA, Chaichana said police did not search his home, as speculated by the page, and insisted he had never been involved in drug trafficking.

“Please stop this unconstructive way. You’d better report what would be useful to the people. Throughout my life, I have never been involved in drug trafficking,” Chaichana wrote.

Details of the arrest in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Police arrested Jakkrit, 30, on Tuesday with two kilogrammes of crystal meth (“ice”) and a pistol, according to the report. He was charged with drug trafficking, possessing a firearm without a licence, carrying a firearm in a public place, and drug use while driving.

Jakkrit told police he had no connection with Chaichana’s family. Chaichana reiterated that Jakkrit was not a relative and said the surname “Dechdecho” is widely used by many families in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

