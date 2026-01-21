Foreign Ministry slams Cambodian senator’s remarks on Thai monarchy as unacceptable

Nikorndej Balankura, Thailand’s ambassador to Paris and acting spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefed the media on developments along the Thai–Cambodian border after Cambodian media published an open letter by a Cambodian senator that referred to Thailand’s monarchy in the context of the situation.

He said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had instructed the ministry to issue an immediate clarification to ensure accurate understanding, stressing that the publication by the Cambodian side was highly inappropriate and could not be accepted.

Thailand and Cambodia are constitutional monarchies, with the monarch as Head of State under the constitution and above politics, he said, adding that the Cambodian side—especially senior representatives—should be well aware of this fact.

Bringing the institution of the monarchy into matters between the two governments was therefore wholly inappropriate, he said.