Foreign Ministry slams Cambodian senator’s remarks on Thai monarchy as unacceptable

Nikorndej Balankura, Thailand’s ambassador to Paris and acting spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefed the media on developments along the Thai–Cambodian border after Cambodian media published an open letter by a Cambodian senator that referred to Thailand’s monarchy in the context of the situation.
He said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had instructed the ministry to issue an immediate clarification to ensure accurate understanding, stressing that the publication by the Cambodian side was highly inappropriate and could not be accepted.
Thailand and Cambodia are constitutional monarchies, with the monarch as Head of State under the constitution and above politics, he said, adding that the Cambodian side—especially senior representatives—should be well aware of this fact.
Bringing the institution of the monarchy into matters between the two governments was therefore wholly inappropriate, he said.
The acting spokesman said the case was another example of Cambodia’s interference in Thailand’s internal affairs—conduct he described as improper and contrary to basic diplomatic etiquette between states, the ASEAN Charter, and Clause 6 of the Joint Statement.
Thailand therefore called on Cambodia to instruct senior figures in its government and parliament to exercise judgement, refrain from issuing statements or making provocative remarks, and demonstrate sincerity and good faith in complying with the Joint Statement, which resulted from talks between the two sides, in order to foster an atmosphere conducive to building mutual trust.
He said Thailand had already lodged a protest with Cambodia over the matter and had also sent a rebuttal to the Cambodian media outlets concerned.
Thailand and Cambodia have multiple communication channels, he noted, and the Joint Statement specifies that both sides should maintain direct and regular communication between their defence ministers and commanders-in-chief.
It also calls for the establishment of a working group responsible for official press briefings by both sides.
The acting spokesman added that since Cambodia emerged from past political crises, Thailand—as a close neighbour—has consistently extended goodwill, providing humanitarian assistance and supporting national recovery in various areas.
Thailand hopes Cambodia will demonstrate sincerity and help create an atmosphere conducive to restoring good relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.
He reiterated that Thailand has strictly and sincerely complied with the Joint Statement signed by both sides on December 27, 2025, but has continued to see violations by the Cambodian side—particularly provocative actions in both military conduct and rhetoric.
He cited, for example, comments by a Cambodian minister that he said amounted to interference in Thailand’s internal affairs in the context of the upcoming election, contrary to Clause 6 of the Joint Statement, which requires both sides to refrain from any provocative actions that could lead to heightened tensions.