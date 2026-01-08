Thailand Exercises Restraint After Border Incident with Cambodia, Says Foreign Ministry

Bangkok responds to cross-border firing that injured soldier, while monitoring Venezuela tensions and celebrating return of ancient artefacts.

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful resolution of border tensions with Cambodia following a cross-border firing incident that wounded a Thai soldier earlier this week.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura detailed how Cambodian forces fired into the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province on 6 January, injuring one Thai soldier.

However, Thailand chose not to respond militarily.

"Thailand exercised the utmost restraint and did not retaliate with weapons," Nikorndej stated, emphasising Bangkok's measured approach to the incident.

Cambodia later clarified that the explosion was caused by a DKZ shell left in a pile of rubbish that detonated whilst troops were cleaning the area.

Cambodian authorities expressed regret over the incident and pledged to investigate to prevent similar occurrences.

The ministry firmly rejected Cambodian allegations of illegal territorial occupation, maintaining that current troop deployments follow the ceasefire agreement as a de-escalation measure.

Future meetings of the Joint Boundary Commission for land boundary surveys will be scheduled after Thailand's general election and formation of a new government.