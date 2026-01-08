Thailand Exercises Restraint After Border Incident with Cambodia, Says Foreign Ministry

Bangkok responds to cross-border firing that injured soldier, while monitoring Venezuela tensions and celebrating return of ancient artefacts.
Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful resolution of border tensions with Cambodia following a cross-border firing incident that wounded a Thai soldier earlier this week.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura detailed how Cambodian forces fired into the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province on 6 January, injuring one Thai soldier.
However, Thailand chose not to respond militarily.
"Thailand exercised the utmost restraint and did not retaliate with weapons," Nikorndej stated, emphasising Bangkok's measured approach to the incident.
Cambodia later clarified that the explosion was caused by a DKZ shell left in a pile of rubbish that detonated whilst troops were cleaning the area.
Cambodian authorities expressed regret over the incident and pledged to investigate to prevent similar occurrences.
The ministry firmly rejected Cambodian allegations of illegal territorial occupation, maintaining that current troop deployments follow the ceasefire agreement as a de-escalation measure.
Future meetings of the Joint Boundary Commission for land boundary surveys will be scheduled after Thailand's general election and formation of a new government.
Ancient Treasures Return Home
In more positive news, Thailand recently received four bronze sculptures from the Prakhon Chai group, returned from the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.
The artefacts were officially handed over on 8 December 2025 and arrived in Thailand on 6 January.
The repatriation resulted from coordination between Thailand's Fine Arts Department, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigation—a process ongoing since 2018.
The spokesperson described the return as having "great significance as archaeological evidence reflecting the prosperity of ancient communities in northeastern Thailand."
Overseas Voting Surges
The ministry also reported a 21.09 per cent increase in overseas voter registration compared to 2023, with 139,535 people registering for the upcoming election and 95,666 for the referendum.
The highest numbers came from Australia, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
"We commend the Thai community for being more alert to registration," Nikorndej said, encouraging all registered voters abroad to exercise their rights between 19-30 January 2026.
On regional matters, the ministry confirmed it is monitoring tensions between the United States and Venezuela, though only one registered Thai national resides in Venezuela and remains unaffected.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Lima, Peru, is coordinating any necessary assistance.
Regarding Myanmar's internal political developments, including the establishment of "Kawthoolei State," the spokesperson stated: "We consider this an internal matter of Myanmar. As a neighbouring country, we want to see lasting peace in Myanmar."