Cambodia tells Thailand blast near Chong Bok was an accident during rubbish burning

He said the incident occurred at 7.27am on Tuesday, in the Mum Bei (Chong Bok) area of Preah Vihear province, as Cambodian forces carried out cleaning and reorganisation work inside their area.

During the burning, a leftover DKZ munition in the pile of rubbish exploded, he said, leaving two Cambodian soldiers injured, one seriously and one slightly.

The blast, he added, caused alarm among nearby Thai troops, and the clarification was issued to prevent any misunderstanding between the two sides.

Nid expressed condolences over the incident and reiterated that Cambodia remains committed to resolving issues peacefully under international law.